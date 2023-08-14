City council criticised by ombudsman over damp and mould failures affecting vulnerable children

A city council in the Midlands has been criticised by the Housing Ombudsman for leaving vulnerable children in damp, mouldy properties despite complaints from their mothers #UKhousing

The resident raised a stage one complaint in August 2020 due to outstanding works, including holes in the bathroom and roof, and requested a damp and mould survey due to ongoing issues. The complaint was resolved via telephone only, with a damp inspection carried out in September 2020.

She made further reports of damp and mould in her bathroom and bedrooms, as well as a new water leak in her loft, in July 2020. Stoke’s team attended but delayed the loft repair as it could not get access to a neighbour’s house.

The resident, a mother of two vulnerable children, reported draughty and damaged windows and mould at their council-owned house in March 2020.

The ombudsman made a severe maladministration finding for Stoke-on-Trent City Council’s complaint-handling and a maladministration finding for its response to damp and mould. The authority was ordered to make a written apology and pay compensation totalling £1,000.

In July 2021, the landlord opened a new stage one complaint, with the resident reporting that there was still damp throughout the property. She said Stoke Council had only measured the damp and not taken any action, and it was damaging the plaster and decorations that had already been damaged by water leaks.

The resident added that this was affecting her daughter’s acute asthma, but that she had no feedback from the landlord about the damp inspection that it had carried out in September 2020.

She added that other repairs outstanding since March 2020 included a fence and gate to make her garden safe for her son’s learning difficulties, draughty windows, a hole above the back door, and a dripping and poorly flushing toilet.

The complaint was escalated to the final stage in September 2021, with the resident saying the landlord’s operatives had turned up unannounced at her property on four occasions after it had agreed to notify her prior to any repair visits due to her personal circumstances.

This was also because the repairs at the resident’s property were still outstanding, for which the landlord recorded that it was declined access by her on 4 October 2021 as it was inconvenient.

Repairs were agreed in October 2021, but the complaint was escalated in November as the resident said the response did not address the outstanding damp and mould, toilet or remaining garden repairs, and the works that it had agreed to still being incomplete.

She added that its operatives had continued to arrive at her property without arranging prior appointments, despite this being necessary due to her son’s disabilities, which was causing her stress.