City council defends decision to sell tower block after decanting residents for refurbishment work

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A city council has defended its decision to sell off a tower block to a developer after it moved residents out under the guise of refurbishment before economic conditions made this work no longer viable.
Lancaster City Council asked residents in 16 homes in two blocks, Lune House and Derby House, to move out while the towers were refurbished as part of a wider 257-home masterplan for the area.
The council explained that the blocks were built in the 1960s and had a problem with the building’s concrete structures, which required detailed investigation.
Caroline Jackson, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for housing and homelessness, said: “In addition to these challenges, the estate faced considerable socio-economic difficulties, comprising a high turnover of residents, high numbers of voids and residents having lost that sense of community.”
Lancaster began the process of developing the site in 2020, which had plans for refurbishment or redevelopment and included the purchase of an adjacent plot for more than 130 homes.
Ms Jackson explained: “In 2022, Lune House and Derby House were identified as pilot blocks for the wider project, to refurbish some or all of the Mainway blocks which had advantages in terms of cost and saving embodied carbon.
“Residents impacted were directly engaged with and were asked to move out of their homes at Lune House and Derby House to allow progression of these plans, including intrusive structural surveys and tests on the 16 housing units within these two small blocks.
“Residents were supported by the council’s housing team to move into alternative accommodation on the understanding they would have the opportunity to move back into refurbished homes once work was complete. Some residents chose to move elsewhere permanently at this point.”
However, in the months after the residents moved out, the council pointed to the impacts of growing inflation, borrowing costs and building costs, which made the plan to refurbish no longer viable.
This meant the council revisited its plans for the Mainway Estate and took the decision to sell the two blocks in 2023 to a developer, although the transaction is not yet completed.
Lancaster maintains that residents have been engaged with and included in every stage of the masterplan and its decision-making for the estate.
But the Tenants and Community Union (TACU), which has been supporting those affected, accused the council of a “lack of transparency” and of decisions taking place “behind closed doors”. The council disputes this accusation.
Ms Jackson added: “We acknowledge that the situation is complex and difficult, so we have taken the time to explain to affected residents on an individual basis, as well as more broadly through regular engagement sessions.
“We understand we have some disappointed tenants among the wider Mainway community. Tenants and residents directly impacted by the decision on Lune and Derby have been assisted to find alternative housing solutions, either on Mainway or elsewhere within the council’s housing stock if they wished.”
The council said it has also supported residents financially with moving costs, and where appropriate were compensated in line with the statutory requirements of the Land Compensation Act 1973.
TACU said it has been trying to make sure no other buildings on the estate are sold off in future.
The tenants’ union added: “The council has publicly stated that they cannot guarantee that there will be no more sell-offs, or to provide any plan for how they will ensure that at least the current number of council homes will be retained through the Mainway ‘redevelopment’.
“Our union is therefore deeply concerned that the council’s plans will result in an overall loss of council housing in Lancaster, following a national pattern of fewer affordable homes, worse tenancies, the loss of public land, and increasing private profiteering off people’s need for housing.”
TACU has called on the council to commit to 100% social housing for the entirety of the Mainway Estate regeneration.
Ms Jackson added: “We appreciate that some Lancaster residents and TACU would like to see the whole development retained as council housing. In the current economic climate this is fairytale thinking.
“Regeneration is a difficult process. To create a future sustainable community, we need to continue to have an open discussion with residents and to accept there will be differences in thinking.”
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