City council defends decision to sell tower block after decanting residents for refurbishment work

Lancaster began the process of developing the site in 2020, which had plans for refurbishment or redevelopment and included the purchase of an adjacent plot for more than 130 homes.

Caroline Jackson, deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for housing and homelessness, said: “In addition to these challenges, the estate faced considerable socio-economic difficulties, comprising a high turnover of residents, high numbers of voids and residents having lost that sense of community.”

The council explained that the blocks were built in the 1960s and had a problem with the building’s concrete structures, which required detailed investigation.

Lancaster City Council asked residents in 16 homes in two blocks, Lune House and Derby House, to move out while the towers were refurbished as part of a wider 257-home masterplan for the area.

Ms Jackson explained: “In 2022, Lune House and Derby House were identified as pilot blocks for the wider project, to refurbish some or all of the Mainway blocks which had advantages in terms of cost and saving embodied carbon.

“Residents impacted were directly engaged with and were asked to move out of their homes at Lune House and Derby House to allow progression of these plans, including intrusive structural surveys and tests on the 16 housing units within these two small blocks.

“Residents were supported by the council’s housing team to move into alternative accommodation on the understanding they would have the opportunity to move back into refurbished homes once work was complete. Some residents chose to move elsewhere permanently at this point.”

However, in the months after the residents moved out, the council pointed to the impacts of growing inflation, borrowing costs and building costs, which made the plan to refurbish no longer viable.

This meant the council revisited its plans for the Mainway Estate and took the decision to sell the two blocks in 2023 to a developer, although the transaction is not yet completed.

Lancaster maintains that residents have been engaged with and included in every stage of the masterplan and its decision-making for the estate.