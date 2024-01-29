Spending on temporary accommodation in the city has increased from £250,000 in 2019 to a projected £25m by the end of this financial year.

A report going before the council’s cabinet recommended the procurement of 400 private rented homes for a period of up to five years, with an estimated cost of £19m up to 2029 – a net saving of £121m if current spending trends continue.

The council said its aim is to enable families to move out of B&Bs and hotels into more suitable and sustainable accommodation.

Almost 1,000 families in Liverpool currently reside in temporary accommodation, with 558 currently staying in B&Bs and hotels. The cost of this tenure is equivalent to what the council spends on culture, tourism, parks and youth services combined.