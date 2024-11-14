City council refuses to pay part of ombudsman remedy over ‘unavoidable’ break of six-week law

A council has refused part of the care ombudsman’s recommendation to compensate a woman after it broke the six-week legal cap on leaving homeless families in B&Bs #UKhousing

The legal limit to place families in B&B-type accommodation is six weeks, but councils often exceed this due to homelessness pressures and lack of housing .

However, it refused the watchdog’s recommendation to pay the family £1,300 for the distress caused by living in unsuitable B&B accommodation for longer than the six-week legal limit and a further £150 per month for every month she remained in it.

Leicester City Council agreed to pay the mother, who was homeless with her children after fleeing domestic, £500 after it failed to respond to her concerns about the suitability of the refuge she was placed in.

Leicester argued that the national housing crisis means going over the limit is “unavoidable”. It said making all of the payments recommended would be “disastrous for local councils, setting a precedent that could cost them around £130m”.

The LGSCO stepped in to investigate after the mother and her children were forced to flee their home to escape domestic abuse.

The council first placed the family in interim B&B accommodation before referring them to a refuge which provided self-contained housing.

The mother contacted the council repeatedly as she thought the refuge was negatively affecting her children’s health conditions and was too far away from her support network. However, Leicester failed to respond.

When the council did get in touch following her complaint to the ombudsman, it told the mother to go back to the refuge for support.

The watchdog said that the council “finally” accepted it had a duty to house the family around four months “after it should have done so”, and offered them B&B accommodation as temporary housing, which they moved into after the refuge.

However, the LGSCO said it failed to tell the mother that it had accepted the main housing duty towards her family and of her right to appeal the suitability of the accommodation offered through the courts.

It said the council eventually offered the family a one-bedroom property. While the council acknowledged that it was not suitable for the family, it “again failed to tell the mother she could appeal”.

Amerdeep Somal, the local government and social care ombudsman, said: “While I acknowledge the work Leicester City Council has already done to improve its support for homeless people in the city and its acceptance of the service improvements I have recommended, I am disappointed with its reluctance to fully acknowledge what has gone wrong in this case.

“It is not accepting the gravity of the injustice to this family by not agreeing to pay the financial remedy I have recommended.

“The law states that families should only be put in bed and breakfast accommodation as a last resort, and this should be for no longer than six weeks.