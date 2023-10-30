City council seeks partner to deliver 4,000-home development framework

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A large North West council is looking for a multi-disciplinary team to create a neighbourhood development framework (NDF).
Manchester City Council is seeking a team to deliver the NDF for Holt Town, an area with space for an estimated 4,000 homes that aims to link the city centre with east Manchester.
Currently, the area is characterised by 30 hectares of brownfield land and low-density industrial uses.
Holt Town is located between two areas of major development activity: Ancoats and New Islington in the city centre to the west and Sport City and Etihad Campus to the east.
The council said that the successful partner will be tasked to fulfil a vision that allows the neighbourhood to support new employment and commercial opportunities, as well as the delivery of a range of new housing, including affordable tenures.
At the same time, the council has highlighted how the industrial heritage of this part of Manchester means that the programme of regeneration will need to overcome major challenges, which will require significant long-term investment.
Any future development will need to navigate contaminated land and numerous physical constraints associated with gas works and other former industries.
The long-term investment plan will open up safe and attractive access along the area’s canals, improve access to green space and increase biodiversity, while celebrating the distinctive industrial heritage of the locale.
Bev Craig, leader of Manchester Council, said: “Holt Town represents one of the biggest and most exciting opportunities to implement our vision for communities that deliver sustainable economic growth, new jobs, new affordable housing and inclusive digital technologies.
“We have a large area of brownfield land brimming with potential and sat between two of our city’s key areas of economic growth. Holt Town should be bold and innovative – a new and vibrant city centre community that supports our residents to thrive.”
Ms Craig said she believes the challenges associated with the regeneration of this neighbourhood are worth overcoming.
She added: “The successful team will help us to realise Holt Town’s potential and they need to share our lofty ambitions. This isn’t an easy ask. We expect exemplar proposals that take our vision to bold and exciting new places. If this is you, we look forward to hearing from you.”
The deadline to respond to the tender is 27 November, with the successful bidders to be announced in February next year.
Just last month, the the council gave planning approval to another major development on the northern edge of central Manchester as part the latest phase of the city’s £4bn Victoria North masterplan.
Across the two sites, 4,800 homes will be built, with around 730 (15%) being affordable. As part of the wider regeneration project, 15,000 homes will be built over the next 15 years.
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