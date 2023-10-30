City council seeks partner to deliver 4,000-home development framework

Manchester City Council is seeking a team to deliver the NDF for Holt Town, an area with space for an estimated 4,000 homes that aims to link the city centre with east Manchester.

Currently, the area is characterised by 30 hectares of brownfield land and low-density industrial uses.

Holt Town is located between two areas of major development activity: Ancoats and New Islington in the city centre to the west and Sport City and Etihad Campus to the east.

The council said that the successful partner will be tasked to fulfil a vision that allows the neighbourhood to support new employment and commercial opportunities, as well as the delivery of a range of new housing, including affordable tenures.