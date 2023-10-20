City council sets up ‘habitat bank’ for developers to boost biodiversity

Plymouth Council is believed the first local authority in the UK to roll out a habitat bank funding model to help developers meet that standard.

Planning laws are set to change in January 2024, requiring all large developments to provide at least a 10% biodiversity net gain. This is calculated using the difference between the pre-development and post development habitat data.

It will function as a form of green finance designed to make sure that net gains on biodiversity, which are required by law on large developments, come to fruition.

Ocean City Nature will be an arm’s-length, council-owned company initially funded with a £500,000 loan from the local authority.

Tom Briars-Delve, cabinet member for environment and climate change at Plymouth Council, said: “As funding challenges for all services get tighter and tighter, this comes as a breath of fresh air.

“Plymouth is already a green city, but we want to make it greener for the benefit of communities and nature for many, many, many years to come.

“This is a great example of the kind of model we will be supporting through our green investment fund – investing our money wisely to bring benefits not only to the city but also the planet.”

The local authority said it will help ensure developers’ biodiversity plans actually benefit people living in the city, as well as making sure natural habitats are looked after and maintained over the coming years.

The money will be put to work immediately to bolster biodiversity in local nature reserves Cann Wood, Ham Woods and Chelson Meadow.

Work will include tree planting, coppicing and thinning, improved grassland management and seed sowing. These will be carried out over the first year of operation.

Developers investing in the city will then be able to purchase ‘units’ of already established biodiversity from the habitat bank, enabling them to fulfil their legal obligations.