City council to consider permanent site for van dwellers

Last week, a new report presented to the council’s homes and housing delivery committee recommended the idea of creating “one or more” permanent sites for people living in vehicles in the city.

The committee voted unanimously to discuss the idea, as well as the other options in the report, and “make a commitment to further engagement with vehicle dwellers across the city”.

A separate report from March 2024 estimated that the number of van dwellers had at least quadrupled in Bristol from an estimated 150 pre-pandemic to up 650.