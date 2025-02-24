City council to consider permanent site for van dwellers

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Councillors in Bristol have agreed to look at the idea of creating at least one permanent site for van dwellers in the city, as numbers have soared amid the housing crisis.
Last week, a new report presented to the council’s homes and housing delivery committee recommended the idea of creating “one or more” permanent sites for people living in vehicles in the city.
The committee voted unanimously to discuss the idea, as well as the other options in the report, and “make a commitment to further engagement with vehicle dwellers across the city”.
A separate report from March 2024 estimated that the number of van dwellers had at least quadrupled in Bristol from an estimated 150 pre-pandemic to up 650.
The cost of living crisis led to more people being forced to adopt this way of life, rather than choosing it, the report said.
On the idea of a permanent site, the latest council report said: “Sites would not need to provide additional services other than those offered on meanwhile sites, although a purpose-built shared amenities building could be considered, depending on costs.”
Other recommendations include changing the model of ‘meanwhile’ sites, which offer a pitch with access to fresh water, chemical toilets and rubbish disposal facilities.
Proposals would see these sites change from “a place providing a pitch with no progression or move-on potential, to providing a supportive environment from which individuals can move out of vehicle dwelling into mainstream accommodation through the private sector”.
The idea of setting up regular outreach support services for people living in vehicles will also be discussed.
Speaking at the meeting, Barry Parsons, chair of the homes and housing delivery committee at Bristol Council, acknowledged that the “large number” of people living in the city of is a matter of “great public concern”.
But he added that it is a “vulnerable place to be living on the kerbside”. He also said it was “impossible to separate the situation over the wider housing crisis we’re experiencing”.
Last year’s report acknowledged there were “negative impacts” from the camps of vehicle dwellers, including “anti-social behaviour, littering and the visual impact of vehicles and caravans”.
Last week, a caravan was destroyed in a suspected arson attack in an area popular with vehicle dwellers.
However, councillors speaking at the meeting warned against “othering” people living in vehicles.
“These van dwellers are human beings and we have to remember that,” councillor Kerry Bailes said.
“It could happen to any of us, especially if you are on a low income. Homelessness is rarely a choice.”
Earlier this month, Bristol Council approved an interim affordable housing delivery plan to help it build more than 1,800 homes.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly asset management and sustainability round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories