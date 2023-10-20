City council’s homelessness staff have more than five times advisable caseload

Nottingham City Council currently has an average of 165 open homelessness cases per officer, which is more than five times the advisable caseload, a new report has revealed #UKhousing

The report, which went before the council’s overview and scrutiny committee this week, describes a “national crisis in homelessness” that has seen a rise across the country in homeless presentations, use of B&Bs, and rough sleeping.

However, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) advises that a caseload of 30 is needed to “enable officers to engage in prevention work” and has “expressed alarm at encountering caseloads of 75 elsewhere”.

According to the council report, which outlines the current situation in relation to homelessness and rough sleeping in Nottingham, there are “currently 2,540 open homelessness cases in Nottingham which is on average over 165 cases per officer”.

It said that Nottingham is “more highly impacted” than most other core cities – including because of past underinvestment and average incomes being “well below” national averages – while rent increases in the East Midlands over the past year “have been higher than in any other English region”.

“This is now being addressed as part of a wider review of homelessness including a major restructure within the service to provide capacity to undertake active preventative work to reduce the numbers of people becoming homeless in the first instance,” according to the report.

The council’s first approach to tackling homelessness is prevention, by encouraging households at risk of homelessness to contact Housing Solutions at the earliest opportunity.

But according to the report, despite the focus on prevention, “activity to prevent homelessness within the council’s housing solutions is limited by the capacity and number of officers”.

“Despite this, in comparison to the other core cities and London, Nottingham is helping support large proportions of applicants to retain their homes and find alternative accommodation in the private rented sector (PRS).

“This success could be increased if officer caseload could be reduced and so free up more time to focus on further prevention opportunities,” it said.

The council has increased family-type temporary accommodation from 88 units in 2017 to 441 units in 2023 and provides 430 units of supported accommodation for single homeless people, including rough sleepers.

All provision is currently full and there are an additional 169 households in hotel accommodation, which costs about £134 per room per night.