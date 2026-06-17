City Hall developer launches with £100m investment to bring forward east London regeneration scheme

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The mayor of London has launched a long-awaited City Hall developer with an £100m investment in a 7,000-home regeneration of a site in Silvertown, east London.
The investment from the development arm, which is backed by nearly £2bn in grants and low-cost loans, will see around 1,000 new homes started on the site at the Royal Docks by 2028.
Speaking on a visit to Singapore this week, mayor Sir Sadiq Khan said the launch marked a “new era” for housebuilding in London, with City Hall investing “directly in new homes, unblocking stalled sites and speeding up development”.
The authority’s first direct housebuilding project in Silvertown is a joint venture with Australian multinational Lendlease.
The land, owned by a Greater London Authority (GLA) subsidiary company, is earmarked for more than 700 affordable homes, which are expected to be delivered by social landlord Guinness, including 106 that have already been built.
But while it has had outline permission for more than a decade, the project has been impacted by “unforeseeable external factors” including the Covid pandemic, soaring inflation and changes to building safety regulations, according to a report by the GLA.
Lendlease previously partnered with US private equity firm Starwood to develop the site as The Silvertown Partnership (TSP), but asked the GLA to consider joining in late 2023 as Starwood planned to exit.
The GLA’s £100m equity investment in the site is funded from its housing and land reserves, and the authority plans to use any profit it makes to pay for more regeneration and affordable housing projects.
As well as gaining GLA involvement, the project will enter a restated Homes England loan facility worth £233m and receive a brownfield investment grant of £27.1m from the agency.
Ed Mayes, executive director of development at Lendlease, said: “This investment provides the certainty needed to unlock a complex site that has remained dormant for decades, allowing us to accelerate new homes, including affordable housing, alongside a vibrant new town centre for the Royal Docks.
“Over the past five years, the sector has faced exceptional pressures. In this context, co-ordinated public sector investment is a meaningful intervention that enables delivery where the market alone cannot.”
Catriona Simons, chief executive of Guinness, also welcomed the announcement, adding: “We are delighted to be delivering 734 much-needed affordable, energy-efficient homes in Newham.
“We have already welcomed 47 residents into the first 106 newly completed affordable homes, which will be part of this vibrant new neighbourhood in the heart of east London.”
News that the GLA has set up a City Hall developer comes five years after Sir Sadiq first pledged to do this as part of his re-election campaign.
Tom Copley, the deputy mayor for housing, told Inside Housing in 2024 that the initiative would initially focus on joint ventures and land assembly, and revealed a “significant public-private partnership” involving the GLA was on the horizon in March this year.
The GLA set up a City Hall Developer Investment Fund in October, with £324m of initial funding available to social landlords and developers to unlock stalled sites in the city.
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