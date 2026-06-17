City Hall developer launches with £100m investment to bring forward east London regeneration scheme

As well as gaining GLA involvement, the project will enter a restated Homes England loan facility worth £233m and receive a brownfield investment grant of £27.1m from the agency.

Ed Mayes, executive director of development at Lendlease, said: “This investment provides the certainty needed to unlock a complex site that has remained dormant for decades, allowing us to accelerate new homes, including affordable housing, alongside a vibrant new town centre for the Royal Docks.

“Over the past five years, the sector has faced exceptional pressures. In this context, co-ordinated public sector investment is a meaningful intervention that enables delivery where the market alone cannot.”

Catriona Simons, chief executive of Guinness, also welcomed the announcement, adding: “We are delighted to be delivering 734 much-needed affordable, energy-efficient homes in Newham.

“We have already welcomed 47 residents into the first 106 newly completed affordable homes, which will be part of this vibrant new neighbourhood in the heart of east London.”

News that the GLA has set up a City Hall developer comes five years after Sir Sadiq first pledged to do this as part of his re-election campaign.

Tom Copley, the deputy mayor for housing, told Inside Housing in 2024 that the initiative would initially focus on joint ventures and land assembly, and revealed a “significant public-private partnership” involving the GLA was on the horizon in March this year.

The GLA set up a City Hall Developer Investment Fund in October, with £324m of initial funding available to social landlords and developers to unlock stalled sites in the city.