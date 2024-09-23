City Hall developer to focus on joint ventures with builders

The City Hall developer will initially focus on joint ventures and land assembly, London’s deputy mayor for housing and residential development has said #UKhousing

“At the moment, what we’re concentrating on is looking at joint ventures with public or private sector, and then looking as well at what we can do around land assembly, buying land and things like that.”

“The City Hall developer is going to be delivered in several phases,” Mr Copley said.

The deputy mayor added that he believes the housing sector is “crying out” for more risk sharing to accelerate development.

Tom Copley told Inside Housing at the Labour Party Conference that the Greater London Authority (GLA) is currently exploring sites to develop with public and private sector partners.

In Sadiq Khan’s re-election manifesto earlier this year, the London mayor committed to create “an expanded City Hall developer” to maximise housing delivery in the capital.

Mr Copley suggested that the project would follow the outline of a “helpful” report published in July by BusinessLDN and PwC, which proposed that a City Hall developer should initially focus on joint ventures to unblock difficult sites.

He said the GLA is exploring “a couple of opportunities” in this vein and that he hopes to announce more details by the end of the calendar year.

The City Hall developer will also focus on land assembly in its first incarnation. “I could see a big link in here with what the mayor is pledging around mayoral development corporations,” Mr Copley said.

He explained that Mr Khan had promised in his re-election manifesto to set up more mayoral development corporations to drive forward housing development, particularly in parts of London “where perhaps development is not at the level that it should be”.

“We’re actively exploring that, and I can see quite a lot of synergy between that and what we might do around a City Hall developer land assembly type-model,” Mr Copley added.

“In the future, what we’d like to explore more closely is getting even more involved in direct delivery,” he added.