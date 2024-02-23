City of Edinburgh Council to review ‘fairness’ of social housing allocation system

Council leaders will launch a year-long overhaul of the local authority’s points-based model, EdIndex, which determines who is prioritised for council and housing association homes.

It will focus on the “fairness” of the existing allocation policy, how assessments are undertaken and how easy the process is for people whose first language is not English.

Although the rate of allocation to homeless households had improved recently, stronger effort is required to prevent homelessness, the council said.

There are currently around 24,000 people waiting for council housing in Scotland’s capital. Meanwhile, just 2,079 homes were advertised by social landlords between April 2023 and January 2024.