City of London to invest £211m in major upgrades across its housing estates

The local authority’s Court of Common Council agreed to the major new funding package last Friday, which will upgrade nearly 3,000 homes and tackle the “repairs backlog” across its 12 estates.

The corporation owns just over 1,900 social rented homes and 900 leasehold properties in the Square Mile, as well in six other London boroughs. Many were built in the post-war period and urgently need improvement.

Its programme of major works identified a need for £205m of investment in windows, roofing, heating, fire safety compliance, external decorations and electrical compliance work across the estates.

Just over half of this investment – £105m – is required on the Golden Lane Estate, a Grade II-listed housing estate next to the Barbican on the edge of the City.