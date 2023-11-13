Cladding firm lay-offs follow £240,000 fine for safety failures

Bledi Pashollari, founder and managing director of Green Facades, told Inside Housing that due to the “severity of the misconduct”, the individuals had been dismissed.

The firm’s construction director, site manager and site supervisor have all been dismissed.

“Unfortunately, whilst this may seem drastic, in the circumstances, no other course of action was possible,” he said in an emailed statement.

The action has come after Green Facades was fined £240,000 by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) over a cladding removal job at The Circle, an eight-storey building on Henry Street in Liverpool.