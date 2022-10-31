Cladding form fraudster gets suspension from RICS

In a statement to Inside Housing, RICS, the national body for surveyors, said that Thomas Clarke has been handed a six-month suspension while a substantive disciplinary investigation into his actions continues.

This means Mr Clarke will not be able to practice as a member of the RICS during that period.

The decision came after an interim measures hearing took place on the 29 September looking into Mr Clarke’s actions.

According to RICS disciplinary process, the most serious cases can see its disciplinary panel impose sanctions, ranging from a fine to expulsion and can determine costs against regulated members.

Last month, Mr Clarke received a 15-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, relating to the forged forms.

The court found that Mr Clarke, from Rainhill, Merseyside, had signed 55 EWS1 forms with the name of a former colleague, Sophie Magee, without her knowledge.

The actions netted him £6,000, with the court hearing that this money was used to feed a gambling addiction.