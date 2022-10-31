Cladding form fraudster gets suspension from RICS

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A Merseyside-based property manager who received a suspended jail sentence for submitting forged External Wall System 1 (EWS1) fire safety forms for dozens of buildings has been suspended by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
In a statement to Inside Housing, RICS, the national body for surveyors, said that Thomas Clarke has been handed a six-month suspension while a substantive disciplinary investigation into his actions continues.
This means Mr Clarke will not be able to practice as a member of the RICS during that period.
The decision came after an interim measures hearing took place on the 29 September looking into Mr Clarke’s actions.
According to RICS disciplinary process, the most serious cases can see its disciplinary panel impose sanctions, ranging from a fine to expulsion and can determine costs against regulated members.
Last month, Mr Clarke received a 15-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, after he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation, relating to the forged forms.
The court found that Mr Clarke, from Rainhill, Merseyside, had signed 55 EWS1 forms with the name of a former colleague, Sophie Magee, without her knowledge.
The actions netted him £6,000, with the court hearing that this money was used to feed a gambling addiction.
The sentencing came after an investigation by Inside Housing last year revealed that Mr Clarke had been the person responsible for signing off the EWS1 forms with Ms Magee’s name. Inside Housing found evidence for nine EWS1 forms carrying her name.
In the investigation, Inside Housing discovered that Mr Clarke was not a chartered surveyor so was never in a position to sign off any type of EWS1 form.
RICS-accredited chartered surveyors can be easily found using the ‘find a member’ tool on its website.
A search of the database does reveal two individuals named Thomas Clarke whose profiles respond to a search for ‘Tom Clarke’ or ‘Thomas Clarke’. These are not the Thomas Clarke engaged by Specialist Facade Inspections (SFI).
Mr Clarke is an ‘assessment of professional competence’ (APC) candidate with the RICS.
Surveyors who have either done a university course or been practicing for five or more years can apply to complete the APC. During this process, they must fulfil expected behaviours and the continuing professional development (CPD) requirements to become a fully chartered surveyor.
Mr Clarke has yet to complete this.
Last year at the time of publication, the RICS told Inside Housing that it had launched an investigation into Mr Clarke. This is ongoing.
The criminal court heard last month that Mr Clarke was outsourced to complete the forms by Paul Tedstone, chief technical officer at SFI, because at the time it did not have anyone appropriately qualified to sign them off.
At the time Mr Clarke explained to SFI that his RICS membership was “on hold”, but that he knew an ex-colleague who could sign them off.
Mr Clarke then went on to use Ms Magee’s name on the 55 forms, as well as set up a false email address for her. Responding to the sentencing of Mr Clarke back in September, Joshua Tedstone, director at SFI, said: “We are hugely relieved that this issue has finally been resolved and that our position has been clarified and vindicated.
“We maintained throughout that the safety of our clients is and has always been crucial to all the work we do and that our work was accurate – something that was acknowledged by the court during this trial. We were unaware of Thomas Clarke’s practices.”
Mr Clarke declined to comment when contacted by Inside Housing.
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