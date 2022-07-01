Cladding panels and insulation contributed ‘approximately equal’ amounts of toxic smoke at Grenfell Tower, expert says

Professor David Purser yesterday explained his findings relating the contribution of various materials to the toxic smoke that spread through the tower on the night of 14 June 2017.

He said that the contribution of carbon monoxide from the burning polyethylene in the cladding panels was “approximately equal” to the amount produced by the plastic insulation boards that sat behind it.

Carbon monoxide is an asphyxiant, which Professor Purser told the inquiry he believed was the major cause of the deaths in the fire.

At the start of his evidence on Wednesday, Richard Millett QC, lead counsel to the inquiry, had issued a warning that some of the details he discussed would be distressing.

Based on an analysis which showed that 100% of the polyethylene-cored cladding and around 50% of the plastic insulation had burned away, Professor Purser estimated that both contributed roughly equal levels of carbon monoxide to the smoke.

The vast majority of the insulation on the tower was made of polyisocyanurate, produced by a company called Celotex, which would also have released smaller amounts of hydrogen cyanide and chlorine.

The cladding panels, made by a company called Arconic, would have produced only carbon monoxide.

The tower’s cladding system also included a small amount of phenolic foam insulation produced by Kingspan, but Professor Purser did not include it in his estimations due to the low percentage on the walls and uncertainty about where it was located.

He said that subsequent tests on the Kingspan product showed it also produces cyanide gas when burned but to a lower degree than the Celotex product.

Professor Purser’s report said that “during the early stages of [the] fire”, up until 1.27am, “the cladding and insulation was the main fuel burning as a source of smoke”.

The report said: “Based on the estimated masses of PE [polyethylene] and PIR [polyisocyanurate] burned outside a flat as the fire burned past it and from the carbon contents of these materials, I have estimated that they both contributed approximately equal amounts of [carbon monoxide] to the exterior smoke plume, so the total concentrations of [carbon monoxide] in the smoke would have been derived more or less 50/50 from these two materials.”