Cladding remediation: why is progress so slow?

At Petworth Court, the landlord which owns it and the original builder knew it had combustible cladding (picture: London Fire Brigade)

Doing the work before the negotiations on this claim have opened creates a chance of the contractor claiming that they could have done the works more cheaply, or arguing that the damage was caused by the client’s repair.

Even where government grant is being used, the terms of it mean legal claims still have to be pursued where available and the grant will never cover the entirety of works. This is particularly true in social housing, where it only covers the portion that would otherwise have been billed to leaseholders.

This is not to say housing associations are free from blame, however. EOCS published a report in February 2022 titled ’Dereliction of Duty’, which went into detail about difficulties residents of some buildings owned by social landlords have experienced. In it, 90% of residents rated communication and customer service negatively, with more than half picking the lowest grading of “very poor”, and 90% also saying the crisis had damaged their mental health.

However, one senior source at a large social landlord – which is now on site at almost all of the blocks where remediation work is required – questions why others are taking so long.

“Definitely this takes time. But it has also been some time, so I’m not sure that can explain why some are so far behind,” the source says.

The source adds that some organisations may have delayed carrying out surveys until it was clear where government guidance was going to land (the final version of PAS 9980 was only published in January 2022).

“At one stage, it looked like every building was going to need massive remediation, and I think some people just paused assessments until things got a bit clearer,” the source says. “But that means they have a real backlog of assessments to do just to get started on the work.”

Lack of professionals

It is also fair to say that remediation is rarely a straightforward process, and well-publicised issues in the construction sector (shortages of materials and planning delays, for example) have not helped.

Ms Fletcher-Smith says a lack of professionals can slow the pace at which it can work: “Each of those 19 steps requires a slew of different professionals. Fire engineers who are suitably qualified to carry out the building assessments are in particularly high demand, and there just aren’t enough of them. You also have to be careful about just trusting one party, which means we may need second or even third opinions on some buildings. There are shortages of professionals in every area, and issues with materials. Last year, for example, the country ran out of scaffolding at one point.”

Even where funding is found, or liability and a scope of works is finally agreed, cladding remediation works can be long, complex projects which take time to design and execute.

“There is a view that these things are quite straightforward and simple, but they’re not. They’re very complex engineering projects,” says Mr London.

“In many, many cases, when we start to open up an external system, it gives rise to often greater and more significant problems, wider problems with the structure, or problems in the way in which the external wall system was attached to the building,” he continues.

“Once you’ve got the panels off, you discover all sorts of issues you’ve got to put right,” says Ms Fletcher-Smith. “You need to take that opportunity to fix them while the scaffolding is up and the building is open.”

She says the G15 group of large London housing associations expects work to continue to 2036 to get all of their buildings fixed – with the highest risk being worked on first.

“I’m really conscious that the poor residents are stuck in the middle of that. We put a lot of effort into interim measures to make sure the building is safe in the meantime, because it is a really long time to be

stressed and anxious about fire,” she says.

One of the things leaseholders want to see is more proactive monitoring of the speed and performance of those who have agreed to do the remediation work.

“It’s been a year since the developers signed the government’s remediation contract, but the vast majority of innocent leaseholders remain trapped and still don’t know if or when homes will be made safe,” says Giles Grover, a spokesperson for the EOCS campaign.

“We warned the government about these issues before the contracts were signed, but now the ongoing blame game and buck-passing goes on – now between freeholders and developers, with residents stuck in the middle. There needs to be visible oversight of the process and accountability for those going too slowly.”

This is an important ask. Even leaving the turmoil faced by residents of these buildings to one side, as events in Wembley show, the next fire will not wait for the industry to finish its arguments.