Clarion announces winners of William Sutton Prize

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Clarion Housing Group has announced the winners of its William Sutton Prize.
The prize was awarded to Mole Architects for their proposal for a zero-carbon system designed to support group-build community housing, and Pride of Place Living for a LGBTQ+ housing scheme in Leeds.
The system proposed by Mole Architects sets out a step-by-step approach, from land purchase to completed building, that facilitates community-led housing and tackles associated barriers. It aims to enable greater numbers of people to come together to build their own homes.
Pride of Place Living took home the prize for social innovation for their proposal for a scheme that will provide multigenerational, lifelong and inclusive living for LGBTQ+ people in Leeds.
Both will receive £20,000 from the group’s charitable arm, Clarion Futures, to develop their ideas for a new product or service aimed at improving society.
Now in its fourth year, the prize was developed to celebrate Clarion’s founder, William Sutton, the 19th-century entrepreneur who bequeathed his fortune to social housing.
It encourages individuals and organisations to present a new concept, service or idea that will benefit social housing residents and communities.
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, said: “Our winners are inspiring and innovative projects that have the potential to change lives, and that’s what the prize is all about.
“Not only will the winning teams receive financial support, but we’ll also be working with them to offer guidance and expertise to help turn their bright ideas into reality.
“Mole Architects’ proposal will be trialled on a future development site, and we’re excited to see how it can help support community-led housing at scale.”
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