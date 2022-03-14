Clarion announces winners of William Sutton Prize

The prize was awarded to Mole Architects for their proposal for a zero-carbon system designed to support group-build community housing, and Pride of Place Living for a LGBTQ+ housing scheme in Leeds.

The system proposed by Mole Architects sets out a step-by-step approach, from land purchase to completed building, that facilitates community-led housing and tackles associated barriers. It aims to enable greater numbers of people to come together to build their own homes.

Pride of Place Living took home the prize for social innovation for their proposal for a scheme that will provide multigenerational, lifelong and inclusive living for LGBTQ+ people in Leeds.

Both will receive £20,000 from the group’s charitable arm, Clarion Futures, to develop their ideas for a new product or service aimed at improving society.