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Clarion appoints merger and regeneration expert to board

News11.01.22by Lucie Heath

The UK’s largest housing association has appointed consultant Andrew Murray to join its board.

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Andrew Murray has been appointed to Clarion’s board
Andrew Murray has been appointed to Clarion’s board
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LinkedIn IHThe UK’s largest housing association has appointed consultant Andrew Murray to join its board #UKhousing

Mr Murray, a former partner at legal firm Winckworth Sherwood, joins Clarion’s board with more than 25 years’ experience advising on major housing projects.

He has advised on many major regeneration projects, including as lead partner for Genesis on the Woodberry Down regeneration project in Hackney, east London, which involved more than 1,000 new affordable homes.

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Mr Murray also has a particular expertise in mergers and establishing new organisations, and worked with Affinity Sutton and Circle Housing Group when the two merged to form Clarion in 2016. 

He said: “Having worked together with the legacy organisations at Clarion’s inception to form the largest provider in the country, it is a pleasure to now serve on the board. Since 2016, the organisation has continued to use its scale and expertise to improve the lives of its residents and deliver an increasingly significant social impact.”

David Orr, chair at Clarion, said: “I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the board, his appointment will really strengthen the diverse range of expertise we have currently and his extensive experience working with our sector will be invaluable.”

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