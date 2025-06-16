Clarion appoints new chief customer officer

Clarion has appointed a new chief customer officer after the incumbent decided to step down after 35 years #UKhousing

Ms Reynolds held a number of senior positions at the association, where she has been credited for “making a lasting contribution to the group’s mission and values”, and “her deep commitment to residents, colleagues and communities has been a hallmark of her career”.

The appointment follows incumbent Michelle Reynolds stepping down after 35 years of dedicated service to Clarion and its residents.

Ms Reynolds said: “It’s been a real privilege to spend my career at Clarion. I’ve had the chance to work with some incredible people and to serve communities across the country.

“What has always driven me is making a difference to people’s lives, helping residents feel safe, supported and listened to. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and know that Kate will bring fresh energy and insight as she takes on this important role.”

Ms Still will take over the leadership of Clarion’s customer directorate at the end of August, with responsibility for resident services, insight and engagement, housing management and community investment.

Most recently, she worked as an independent consultant, advising housing associations and local authorities on customer service, regulatory compliance and resident engagement. She has also held senior roles at Home Group and Golding Homes.