Clarion appoints new chief customer officer

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Clarion has appointed a new chief customer officer after the incumbent decided to step down after 35 years.
Kate Still will join the large housing association in July.
The appointment follows incumbent Michelle Reynolds stepping down after 35 years of dedicated service to Clarion and its residents.
Ms Reynolds held a number of senior positions at the association, where she has been credited for “making a lasting contribution to the group’s mission and values”, and “her deep commitment to residents, colleagues and communities has been a hallmark of her career”.
Ms Reynolds said: “It’s been a real privilege to spend my career at Clarion. I’ve had the chance to work with some incredible people and to serve communities across the country.
“What has always driven me is making a difference to people’s lives, helping residents feel safe, supported and listened to. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved, and know that Kate will bring fresh energy and insight as she takes on this important role.”
Ms Still will take over the leadership of Clarion’s customer directorate at the end of August, with responsibility for resident services, insight and engagement, housing management and community investment.
Most recently, she worked as an independent consultant, advising housing associations and local authorities on customer service, regulatory compliance and resident engagement. She has also held senior roles at Home Group and Golding Homes.
Ms Still said: “I’m delighted to be joining Clarion at such a pivotal time for the sector. I’ve long admired the group’s scale, purpose and ambition, and I look forward to working with colleagues and residents to continue improving services and building a customer experience we can all be proud of.”
Clare Miller, group chief executive of Clarion, said: “Kate brings a rare combination of strategic insight, operational leadership and a deep understanding of what residents’ need from us.
“Her experience, values and commitment to social purpose will be hugely important as we continue to raise standards and deliver on our promise to provide safe, secure homes and services residents can rely on.
“I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Michelle Reynolds, who has given an extraordinary 35 years of service to Clarion. Her contribution to our organisation, and to the lives of the people we serve, has been immense, and we wish her all the very best for the future.”
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