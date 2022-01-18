Clarion CEO ‘ashamed’ of conditions on south London estate

Yesterday Clare Miller fielded questions from MPs sitting on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee about what went wrong on the Eastfields Estate, where ITV News uncovered conditions including widespread disrepair, black mould and vermin.

Ms Miller said she is “ashamed” by the exposé and is “determined to put that right”, but insisted that Clarion “absolutely runs a repair service that responds to its residents”.

She blamed the conditions at the Eastfields Estate on the fact that Clarion had inherited the homes as part of a stock transfer from Merton Council and that the entire development was earmarked for regeneration.

As a result, Clarion “made the decision not to continue with our planned replacement of components in our residents’ homes” and therefore “missed some of the deterioration in those homes”, Ms Miller said.

She said all the “immediate repair work” has now been done on the estate, but admitted that some more work is needed in connection to the building’s communal roof.