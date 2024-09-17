Clarion completes 703-home stock transfer with Essex association

An Essex-based housing association has completed the transfer of more than 700 homes from Clarion, the UK’s largest social landlord #UKhousing

Eastlight said the homes would reinforce its financial resilience alongside its commitment to taking a “proactive place-based approach to better support local residents”.

This stock transfer is one of a number that Clarion has signed off this year, and it takes Eastlight’s total portfolio to roughly 14,500 homes, with the new additions spread across Essex and Suffolk.

The deal also includes some supported and other older people’s housing, as well as a “small number” of private rented homes.

Eastlight Community Homes, based in Braintree, said the acquisition includes general needs, shared ownership and leasehold homes.

Growing its stock will enhance Eastlight’s ability to respond to residents’ specific needs, according to a statement from the association.

All affected Clarion residents had been consulted and given the opportunity to meet representatives of their new landlord.

Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight, said: “We are delighted to welcome new residents to Eastlight. This acquisition allows us to deepen our commitment to our communities, and a stronger local presence means we can be better equipped to support our residents’ diverse needs over the long term.”

Eastlight said it will be contacting new residents to address questions or concerns, as well as issue welcome packs setting out how people can get involved in shaping their homes and neighbourhoods.

“This transfer is a positive step forward for Eastlight, our partners and customers,” added Ms Palmer. “By focusing our resources and expertise in this way, we are confident in our ability to provide the high-quality services that all residents expect and need.”