Clarion completes 703-home stock transfer with Essex association

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An Essex-based housing association has completed the transfer of more than 700 homes from Clarion, the UK’s largest social landlord.
Eastlight Community Homes, based in Braintree, said the acquisition includes general needs, shared ownership and leasehold homes.
The deal also includes some supported and other older people’s housing, as well as a “small number” of private rented homes.
This stock transfer is one of a number that Clarion has signed off this year, and it takes Eastlight’s total portfolio to roughly 14,500 homes, with the new additions spread across Essex and Suffolk.
Eastlight said the homes would reinforce its financial resilience alongside its commitment to taking a “proactive place-based approach to better support local residents”.
Growing its stock will enhance Eastlight’s ability to respond to residents’ specific needs, according to a statement from the association.
All affected Clarion residents had been consulted and given the opportunity to meet representatives of their new landlord.
Emma Palmer, chief executive of Eastlight, said: “We are delighted to welcome new residents to Eastlight. This acquisition allows us to deepen our commitment to our communities, and a stronger local presence means we can be better equipped to support our residents’ diverse needs over the long term.”
Eastlight said it will be contacting new residents to address questions or concerns, as well as issue welcome packs setting out how people can get involved in shaping their homes and neighbourhoods.
“This transfer is a positive step forward for Eastlight, our partners and customers,” added Ms Palmer. “By focusing our resources and expertise in this way, we are confident in our ability to provide the high-quality services that all residents expect and need.”
Eastlight recently announced it had raised £70m in a bond issuance to help it develop more than 3,000 new affordable homes.
The bond was issued through the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme (AHGS), which offers loans of up to 30 years to registered providers to build affordable housing. A new round of the AHGS bond programme opened earlier this year.
The landlord’s acquisition from Clarion follows other recent transfers by the giant landlord, which is responsible for around 125,000 homes.
In March, Portsmouth City Council acquired 747 tenanted homes from Clarion. Weeks later, Grand Union took on 140 homes in Northamptonshire.
Rob Lane, chief property officer at Clarion, said Eastlight had been selected as the new provider for the Essex and Suffolk homes “after a thorough process and in partnership with residents”.
He added: “We will be working closely with Eastlight to ensure a smooth transition for all 703 households and know they will enjoy a great local service.”
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