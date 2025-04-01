Clarion convenes expert panel to explore climate change, technology, and social and economic shifts

The group will meet regularly over the coming months to discuss challenges facing the housing sector, as well as how the association can best adapt.

Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, said: “This year we look back and celebrate 125 years of making a difference, but our focus remains steadfast on improving the lives of residents in our homes today and how we can support them into the future.

“In a rapidly changing world, the Foresight Group is just one of several ways we are preparing ourselves for the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are delighted to be working with this expert panel and we look forward to sharing more of their work with the wider sector.”

The group’s final report is expected to be published in October 2025.

In March, Clarion also announced a new scholarship programme to increase diversity in architecture and sustainability, as part of the sixth William Sutton Prize.