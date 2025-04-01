Clarion convenes expert panel to explore climate change, technology, and social and economic shifts

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The UK’s largest landlord has assembled a panel of thought leaders and professionals spanning housing, health, technology, architecture and finance.
Formed as part of Clarion’s 125th anniversary celebrations, the Foresight Group will explore the impact of climate change, alongside social and economic shifts.
It will also look at technological advances and the interplay between these topics and other factors that will “shape the world over the coming decades”.
David Orr, chair of Clarion, will preside over the group. Members include: Lorraine Farrelly, head of the department of architecture and the built environment at the University of York; Indy Johar, a director at design practice Dark Matter Labs; Joe Farrington-Douglas, senior fellow at the Health Foundation charity; Rachel Coldicutt, director at research studio Careful Industries; Andrew Greenwood, deputy chief executive of Leeds Building Society; Angela Donkin, research and design consultant at UCL’s Institute of Health Equity; Michael Pawlyn, founder of Exploration Architecture; Niomi Gibson, a Clarion resident and family support practitioner at the London Borough of Bromley; and Julie Hirigoyen, senior advisor at advisory company Systemiq and CBRE.
The panel will help shape Clarion’s long-term strategy and its mission to provide safe, high-quality homes while helping residents build a better future.
The group will meet regularly over the coming months to discuss challenges facing the housing sector, as well as how the association can best adapt.
Clare Miller, chief executive of Clarion, said: “This year we look back and celebrate 125 years of making a difference, but our focus remains steadfast on improving the lives of residents in our homes today and how we can support them into the future.
“In a rapidly changing world, the Foresight Group is just one of several ways we are preparing ourselves for the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are delighted to be working with this expert panel and we look forward to sharing more of their work with the wider sector.”
The group’s final report is expected to be published in October 2025.
In March, Clarion also announced a new scholarship programme to increase diversity in architecture and sustainability, as part of the sixth William Sutton Prize.
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