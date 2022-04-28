Clarion development arm builds record number of homes

Latimer built 2,276 new homes during the 2021/22 financial year, with 86% delivered as affordable tenures.

This marks a 7% increase on the total number it built in 2020/21, when it delivered 2,126.

Four in 10 of all new homes the developer built last year were for social or affordable rent, with more than 200 for social rent and around 700 for affordable rent for the second year in a row.

Latimer said it has now delivered yearly increases in total housing delivery since 2018/19, against a backdrop of Brexit, inflation, material shortages and a pandemic.