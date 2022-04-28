Clarion development arm builds record number of homes

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The development arm of Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, has broken its record for the number of homes built over a 12-month period.
Latimer built 2,276 new homes during the 2021/22 financial year, with 86% delivered as affordable tenures.
This marks a 7% increase on the total number it built in 2020/21, when it delivered 2,126.
Four in 10 of all new homes the developer built last year were for social or affordable rent, with more than 200 for social rent and around 700 for affordable rent for the second year in a row.
Latimer said it has now delivered yearly increases in total housing delivery since 2018/19, against a backdrop of Brexit, inflation, material shortages and a pandemic.
Latimer also built more than 1,000 shared ownership homes last year, across a number of new developments in East Sussex, Dagenham and Norfolk.
The developer also built 330 new homes to be sold privately. Latimer said the surplus made on the sale of these homes was reinvested back into its provision of affordable housing and vital services for residents.
Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “We are proud to have achieved another record-breaking year at Latimer, part of our drive to achieve sustainable year-on-year growth in our new housing delivery.
“Building affordable housing is what drives us forward every day. At Clarion Housing Group, we are deeply passionate about making a difference and I am committed to building new affordable homes for those who need them most.
“We have bold plans to build even greater numbers to help tackle this country’s housing crisis. Working with our delivery partners, we will create even more mixed-tenure and sustainable communities that are fit for the future,” Mr Cook said.
Those plans include upcoming developments in Manchester and Norfolk, after the schemes were given the go-ahead to deliver a total of 2,247 new homes across three sites in January this year.
Earlier this month, Latimer announced it had been granted planning permission for a 1,437-home scheme on brownfield land to the west of Leeds city centre.
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