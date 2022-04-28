ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

Clarion development arm builds record number of homes

Home28.04.22by Stephen Delahunty

The development arm of Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, has broken its record for the number of homes built over a 12-month period. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Latimer has been granted planning permission for a development west of Leeds city centre (picture: Clarion)
Latimer has been granted planning permission for a development west of Leeds city centre (picture: Clarion)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHThe development arm of Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, has broken its record for the number of homes built over a 12-month period #UKhousing

Latimer built 2,276 new homes during the 2021/22 financial year, with 86% delivered as affordable tenures. 

This marks a 7% increase on the total number it built in 2020/21, when it delivered 2,126.

Four in 10 of all new homes the developer built last year were for social or affordable rent, with more than 200 for social rent and around 700 for affordable rent for the second year in a row.

Latimer said it has now delivered yearly increases in total housing delivery since 2018/19, against a backdrop of Brexit, inflation, material shortages and a pandemic.

Read more

Clarion gets green light for 1,400-home schemeClarion gets green light for 1,400-home scheme
Clarion hit with severe maladministration judgement from ombudsman after repeated complaint-handling failuresClarion hit with severe maladministration judgement from ombudsman after repeated complaint-handling failures
Government writes to Clarion over severe maladministration judgement as part of new ‘name and shame’ policyGovernment writes to Clarion over severe maladministration judgement as part of new ‘name and shame’ policy

Latimer also built more than 1,000 shared ownership homes last year, across a number of new developments in East Sussex, Dagenham and Norfolk. 

The developer also built 330 new homes to be sold privately. Latimer said the surplus made on the sale of these homes was reinvested back into its provision of affordable housing and vital services for residents.

Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “We are proud to have achieved another record-breaking year at Latimer, part of our drive to achieve sustainable year-on-year growth in our new housing delivery.

“Building affordable housing is what drives us forward every day. At Clarion Housing Group, we are deeply passionate about making a difference and I am committed to building new affordable homes for those who need them most.

“We have bold plans to build even greater numbers to help tackle this country’s housing crisis. Working with our delivery partners, we will create even more mixed-tenure and sustainable communities that are fit for the future,” Mr Cook said.

Those plans include upcoming developments in Manchester and Norfolk, after the schemes were given the go-ahead to deliver a total of 2,247 new homes across three sites in January this year. 

Earlier this month, Latimer announced it had been granted planning permission for a 1,437-home scheme on brownfield land to the west of Leeds city centre.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

DevelopmentFinanceHomeownershipHouse builderHousebuilderHousing Association/RP
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories