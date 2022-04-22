Clarion gets green light for 1,400-home scheme

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The development arm of Clarion Housing Group has been granted planning permission to deliver a 1,437-home scheme on brownfield land to the west of Leeds city centre.
Latimer will deliver the development, which includes more than 500 affordable homes, on the vacant 13-acre riverside plot on Kirkstall Road after plans were approved by Leeds Council on Thursday.
The affordable homes will be a mix of social rent and shared ownership, with the others being sold privately.
The wider Kirkstall Road development will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments set across 11 blocks ranging from eight to 17 storeys in height.
A new riverside park, a river crossing and a range of creative and commercial areas will also be delivered as part of the scheme.
Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “We are delighted to get the green light to transform a key strategic site for Leeds which has remained undeveloped for more than 30 years. Our project will kick-start development on the Kirkstall Road corridor, creating an exemplar and sustainable mixed-use community for the city.
“We want this development to set the benchmark for new housing in Leeds, including a substantial number of affordable homes for those who need them most.”
In partnership with charity St George’s Crypt and Leeds Council, Latimer will provide nine secure temporary accommodation units on the site for rough sleepers for around three years while the development is built.
Work on the new scheme is expected to create around 270 site jobs during each year of the build programme, and more than 100 apprenticeships and work placements are likely to be available throughout construction.
The work will begin in summer 2022, with an expected completion date of 2029.
Caroline Gruen, chair of the north and east plans panel at Leeds Council, said: “This is a good scheme and an excellent use of brownfield [land] – the direction we should be going in.”
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