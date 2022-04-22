Clarion gets green light for 1,400-home scheme

Latimer will deliver the development, which includes more than 500 affordable homes, on the vacant 13-acre riverside plot on Kirkstall Road after plans were approved by Leeds Council on Thursday.

The affordable homes will be a mix of social rent and shared ownership, with the others being sold privately.

The wider Kirkstall Road development will include one, two and three-bedroom apartments set across 11 blocks ranging from eight to 17 storeys in height.

A new riverside park, a river crossing and a range of creative and commercial areas will also be delivered as part of the scheme.