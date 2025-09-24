Clarion given £26m cash injection by Homes England for new affordable homes

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Clarion Housing Group has been awarded £26m from Homes England to deliver an extra 380 affordable homes across seven developments.
The UK’s biggest social landlord secured the money from a £2bn top-up fund for affordable housing announced by the government in March.
This ‘bridge funding’ aims to keep housebuilding momentum going between the current Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) from 2021-2026 and the new 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme announced in July.
The majority (166) of the 380 new homes to be built by Clarion with the funding will be shared ownership. A further 112 will be for affordable rent and 102 will be for social rent.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion, said: “We welcome this funding from Homes England and the opportunity it provides to keep building at pace ahead of the new Affordable Homes Programme.
“As the UK’s largest social landlord, we are proud of the progress we made last year, building over 1,700 homes – the vast majority being social homes.
“This investment will help us build on that success and deliver the homes families across the country so desperately need.”
It comes after Places for People also received £19.9m of bridge funding from Homes England for 215 affordable homes, including 72 at social rent.
The Treasury has said that money awarded under the top-up programme will go on sites that will deliver in this parliament and homes must start being built by March 2027.
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