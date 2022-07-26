Clarion hit with another severe maladministration judgement from ombudsman

Releasing a statement this morning, the ombudsman served Clarion, which owns and manages 125,000 homes across the country, with the most severe rating. This is the landlord’s third severe maladministration judgement in just over three months.

It has been ordered to pay £1,250 in compensation to the resident in the latest case and is required to appoint a surveyor to assess the repairs needed going forward.

Following its investigation, the ombudsman ruled that the resident had consistently reported leaks into his shower room from the beginning of his tenancy several years ago.

The leak progressed to cause damage to the walls and ceiling and eventually came through a smoke alarm in the bedroom, providing cause for concern over electrical safety in the property.

In a statement released today, the ombudsman said that the full extent of the resident’s contact with Clarion “could not be established due to failures in the landlord’s record-keeping”.

There was no evidence the association took action to diagnose and repair the issue initially raised by the resident at the start of his tenancy.

Clarion “was not proactive in contacting the tenant of the flat above in order to investigate the leak”, the statement said.