Clarion hit with another severe maladministration judgement from ombudsman

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The country’s largest housing association has been hit with a severe maladministration judgement from the Housing Ombudsman for failing to resolve a leak, which resulted in damp and electrical problems, despite a tenant’s repeated complaints.
Releasing a statement this morning, the ombudsman served Clarion, which owns and manages 125,000 homes across the country, with the most severe rating. This is the landlord’s third severe maladministration judgement in just over three months.
It has been ordered to pay £1,250 in compensation to the resident in the latest case and is required to appoint a surveyor to assess the repairs needed going forward.
Following its investigation, the ombudsman ruled that the resident had consistently reported leaks into his shower room from the beginning of his tenancy several years ago.
The leak progressed to cause damage to the walls and ceiling and eventually came through a smoke alarm in the bedroom, providing cause for concern over electrical safety in the property.
In a statement released today, the ombudsman said that the full extent of the resident’s contact with Clarion “could not be established due to failures in the landlord’s record-keeping”.
There was no evidence the association took action to diagnose and repair the issue initially raised by the resident at the start of his tenancy.
Clarion “was not proactive in contacting the tenant of the flat above in order to investigate the leak”, the statement said.
The resident continued to report the leaks in his home; at one point reporting that emergency repairs were needed when water started coming through his bedroom ceiling and smoke alarm.
According to the Housing Ombudsman’s statement, it was “not clear” how the landlord responded or whether the required safety checks of the property’s electrics were carried out within a reasonable period.
The tenant made a formal complaint to the ombudsman after his further reports of leaks failed to get the matter resolved.
The ombudsman said it also found a service failure in Clarion’s complaint-handling process, in which the landlord “did not consider the full history of leaks to the property or the wider context of the situation, particularly that the repair issues reported may be more complex”.
Clarion has been asked to review its record-keeping practices for repairs going forward.
The findings come just months after Clarion was served with a severe maladministration judgement for repeated complaint-handling failures. In April, the landlord was found to have ignored a tenant’s complaints about a leaking roof and progressive damp and mould issues. It was ordered to pay £2,300 in compensation.
In May, Clarion was hit with its second severe maladministration judgement of the year after the ombudsman found “significant failings” in dealing with a complaint from a vulnerable resident. Off the back of this, the ombudsman said that it would conduct a “further investigation” into Clarion to establish whether there are “systemic failings” around its handling of the issues of damp, mould and a pest infestation.
Last week, the ombudsman also revealed that it was carrying out an investigation into “systemic, sector-wide” problems with record-keeping after it identified repeated examples of poor practice in the cases it investigated.
Responding to today’s judgement, a spokesperson from Clarion said the landlord “fully accepts the judgement from the ombudsman in this case” and that it would place “more emphasis on teams reviewing the history of repairs at properties” in the future.
Clarion’s statement added: “We are pleased the resident has confirmed he is satisfied with the work in his home, which is now complete, but we appreciate the leak took too long to resolve and the service we provided fell short of what our resident had the right to expect, and we have apologised for this.
“Our record-keeping should have been more comprehensive and we did not communicate with the resident to the level we should have to keep them properly updated. We have considered what we can learn from this to prevent it happening again. Since this case, we have introduced a new case management strategy in which operatives will take greater responsibility for ensuring that repairs are tracked to full resolution.
“In addition, we have placed more emphasis on teams reviewing the history of repairs at properties, to better understand the context of complaints we receive.
“This case was exacerbated by the fact we were repeatedly denied access to the property above, which was the source of the leak.
“As a consequence, this contributed significantly to the length of time it took to resolve.
“We are introducing more robust management of cases where we are not provided access to properties. As it stands, we do not have the same power as private and local authority landlords to access homes, and we’d like to work with government to see this changed.”
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