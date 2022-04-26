Clarion hit with severe maladministration judgement from ombudsman after repeated complaint-handling failures

In a notice put out this morning, the ombudsman served Clarion, which owns and manages 125,000 homes across the country, with its most severe rating. It concerned a case in which a resident complained that Clarion had not acted on her repeated complaints about the state of her home.

The landlord has had to pay £2,300 in compensation to the tenant.

According to the ombudsman’s release today, the resident had regularly reported a leaking roof, damp and mould, and cracks to the interior of her property, but this was met with inaction by the landlord.

The resident first complained about a delayed start to roof replacement works in November 2019, but her complaint was not escalated until four months later, after the ombudsman intervened.

It was then discovered that the landlord had not responded to a later complaint submitted by the tenant in 2020, which by then concerned additional matters such as worsening damp and mould, as well as interior cracks.

This resulted in further intervention by the ombudsman, which prompted Clarion to give a stage-one response five months after the complaint was first submitted.