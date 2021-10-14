Clarion launches scheme to pair young people with older persons’ spare rooms

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The country’s largest housing association has launched a pilot scheme which will match older people who have a spare room with younger people in exchange for affordable rent, company and support.
Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, has partnered with Fusion21 Foundation and Homeshare UK for the pilot, which will involve eight pairs of younger and older residents.
It is hoped that the younger person will learn new skills, while the older of the pair will be able to remain independent in their own home for longer. The scheme also aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation.
Homeshare UK is a network of 20 organisations that match people who need help to live independently with someone who needs low-cost accommodation and can offer at least 10 hours of support per week.
In a recent report the network found that 96% of older people involved in homeshare schemes felt less lonely and that having a younger person in their home helped them through lockdown.
The pilot has been co-funded by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group, which owns and manages around 125,000 homes across the country, and the Fusion21 Foundation, a social enterprise from the public procurement firm.
Michelle Reynolds, chief customer officer at Clarion, said: “The pandemic has shone a spotlight on the loneliness and social isolation that affects people of all ages.
“But it’s also highlighted the challenges affecting some younger people for whom housing is unaffordable and options are limited.
“Our new partnership with Homeshare UK aims to tackle these issues by matching some of our older residents with younger people who will share their home and provide companionship and low-level support.
“We’re excited to see how our first residents get on and are committed to exploring ways to build this into our range of housing options to help ensure that our residents can live happy and healthy lives in age-friendly communities.”
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