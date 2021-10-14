Clarion launches scheme to pair young people with older persons’ spare rooms

Clarion, the UK’s largest housing association, has partnered with Fusion21 Foundation and Homeshare UK for the pilot, which will involve eight pairs of younger and older residents.

It is hoped that the younger person will learn new skills, while the older of the pair will be able to remain independent in their own home for longer. The scheme also aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Homeshare UK is a network of 20 organisations that match people who need help to live independently with someone who needs low-cost accommodation and can offer at least 10 hours of support per week.

In a recent report the network found that 96% of older people involved in homeshare schemes felt less lonely and that having a younger person in their home helped them through lockdown.