Clarion maintains A3 stable rating with Moody’s

The credit rating agency said the landlord, which owns 125,000 homes across the UK, benefits from an “ample unencumbered asset base”.

It comes after Moody’s upgraded the outlook for Clarion and 32 other housing associations last autumn from negative to stable.

This was maintained alongside its “prime” A3 score, as Moody’s noted “there is a strong likelihood that the government of the UK would intervene in the event [of] acute liquidity stress”.