Clarion ordered to pay employee £8,000 in race discrimination case

In a judgement published in July last year, the tribunal panel said that Clarion’s decision to dismiss the employee, who described her race as Black Afro-Caribbean, was “extraordinary”.

However Clarion had faced a number of complaints from the employee, who was temporarily dismissed in 2019. The majority of complaints failed, including complaints that other decisions made by the landlord were made as a result of her race.

The tribunal panel concluded that “no conscious decision” was taken by the 125-000 home landlord to dismiss the claimant based on her race, but as Clarion had been unable to discharge the burden of proving that the claimant was not treated less favourably than an employee of a different race would have been treated in the same situation, dismissing her amounted to an act of race discrimination.

The employee’s experience was compared to that of three white Clarion employees who were claimed to have committed worse misconduct but were given final written warnings instead of being dismissed.

The claimant, named S Lyfar in the judgement, has been employed by Clarion or its pre-merger organisations since 2010 as a tenancy sustainment officer.

She was temporarily dismissed from her position in January 2019 because of allegations that were made against her in relation to an incident involving a former resident, to whom Ms Lyfar had been providing assistance for a number of years.

In January 2016, Clarion was in the process of ending the tenancy of the resident, who was referred to as F in the judgement, as they were being moved to sheltered housing following a stay in hospital.

During this time, F’s son was due to attend the Clarion property to collect F’s remaining belongings, however F asked Ms Lyfar to hide a briefcase so his son could not find it.

According to the judgement, Ms Lyfar was told by F’s social worker that there were certain documents and letters that were not to be handed to F’s son and this was noted by Ms Lyfar in Clarion’s CRM system. She also had a one-on-one meeting with her line manager “during which she provided an update in relation to F”.