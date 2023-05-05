Clarion partners with developer for 333-home scheme

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A partnership between Clarion and a private developer is set to deliver 333 new homes in west London.
Latimer, the development arm of Clarion, has partnered with Fairview New Homes for the mixed-tenure scheme on the Brentford Dock site.
The new homes, 100 of which will be for affordable rent or shared ownership, will each have photovoltaic solar panels and air-source heat pumps.
Three-quarters of the affordable homes will have two or more bedrooms.
Work to redevelop the 3.5-acre site, the former home of the Heidelberg printing equipment company, began this year.
Construction work is expected to finish in 2027, with the first completed new homes targeted for late 2024.
Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said: “Building sustainable homes in this part of west London will not only make a positive impact to the environment, but also help new residents reduce their energy bills.”
Jon Spring, main board land director at Fairview, said: “Fairview is extremely focused on delivering affordable and private homes across London and the South East, both in partnership and in our own developments.
“We look forward to delivering more homes in the future with Richard and his team at Clarion.”
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