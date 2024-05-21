A new joint venture between Clarion and London Square is set to deliver 212 new homes in Richmond #UKhousing

Clarion will manage the 108 affordable homes, which will make up 51% of the scheme, while London Square will develop the project and sell the remaining homes at market rate. All homes will be net-zero carbon.

Latimer, the large housing association’s development arm, and the developer have signed a £110m agreement to deliver the homes on the former Richmond upon Thames College campus site.

The development, which will be known as Twickenham Square, comprises 28 homes for London Affordable Rent and 80 for shared ownership, with 104 homes for private sale.

It marks the fourth time London Square has partnered with Latimer to deliver a scheme.

Both parties are already working together to deliver shared ownership homes at London Square Croydon, as well as affordable housing schemes in Neasden and Staines-upon-Thames.

Richard Cook, group director of development at Clarion, said: “We are delighted to be partnering again with London Square to deliver this transformative project at Twickenham Square.