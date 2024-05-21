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A new joint venture between Clarion and London Square is set to deliver 212 new homes in Richmond.
Latimer, the large housing association’s development arm, and the developer have signed a £110m agreement to deliver the homes on the former Richmond upon Thames College campus site.
Clarion will manage the 108 affordable homes, which will make up 51% of the scheme, while London Square will develop the project and sell the remaining homes at market rate. All homes will be net-zero carbon.
The development, which will be known as Twickenham Square, comprises 28 homes for London Affordable Rent and 80 for shared ownership, with 104 homes for private sale.
It marks the fourth time London Square has partnered with Latimer to deliver a scheme.
Both parties are already working together to deliver shared ownership homes at London Square Croydon, as well as affordable housing schemes in Neasden and Staines-upon-Thames.
Richard Cook, group director of development at Clarion, said: “We are delighted to be partnering again with London Square to deliver this transformative project at Twickenham Square.
“This partnership allows us to deliver new affordable housing and the first net-zero carbon homes for the local community.
“Twickenham Square represents our continued commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities, reducing carbon emissions, and enriching lives through sustainable development.”
Adam Lawrence, founder and chief executive of London Square, said: “We look forward to building a really outstanding scheme at Twickenham Square.
“Our continued partnership with Latimer and Clarion Housing Group means that we will be delivering much-needed affordable homes alongside homes for private sale, all reflecting the outstanding quality and design that London Square is committed to building, irrespective of tenure.
“This will be our fourth scheme within the London borough of Richmond, where we have already delivered the award-winning restoration and conversion of The Star and Garter building on Richmond Hill, plus developments in Teddington and another currently under way in Twickenham.”
Demolition of the college blocks is under way, while the first homes are expected to be completed in 2026.
Clarion’s first joint venture with London Square was agreed in 2019.
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