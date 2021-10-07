Clarion rejigs executive team roles after critical report into estate conditions

The move will see the 125,000-home landlord change the roles of two of its executive team members.

Its chief operating officer Michelle Reynolds will become its chief customer officer, and Rob Lane, currently group commercial director, will be Clarion’s chief property officer.

The details of the changes came in an all-staff email, seen by Inside Housing, from Clarion’s chief executive Clare Miller. In the email she admitted that recent events had shown that the organisation “needed to do better” at engaging with its residents.

She said that while the association has a long track record of providing housing to those desperately in need and delivering a good service to these residents, it was “clear that a minority of residents found dealing with the organisation frustrating and for some very challenging”.

She added that in the case of its Eastfields Estate in Merton, south London, some residents had not reported repairs because they assumed Clarion would not be interested in helping – a situation she described as “terrible”.