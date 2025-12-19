Clarion reveals half-year surplus up 37% despite ‘complex economic picture’

In accounts published yesterday, the 125,000-home landlord reported a surplus of £93.3m in the six months to the end of September, compared to £68m in the same period last year.

The surplus figure is slightly higher than unaudited results released in October.

The UK’s largest housing association was helped by its cost of sales nearly halving to £42.8m as it completed fewer homes, plus lower interest and financing costs.

However, this was offset by Clarion’s turnover sliding by nearly £20m to £521.9m as its sales of open market and shared ownership homes fell.

“The open market sales environment remains extremely challenging with high interest rates and economic uncertainty creating weak demand,” the London-based landlord said. The group reported its results before the latest cut in interest rates by the Bank of England yesterday (18 December).

Clarion’s volume of shared ownership sales nearly halved as it sold 223 homes, compared to 398 in the same period last year, it reported.