Clarion reveals shortlist for William Sutton Prize

The prize, which is in its fourth year, is split into two categories and aims to promote innovative ideas that can help tackle issues in society.

In the William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and Placemaking category, six projects have been shortlisted. The ideas cover areas such as community-led development, zero carbon homebuilding and tackling public electric vehicle inequality, Clarion said.

The shortlist consists of ideas by Mole Architects, Greenspace Architects, Optimised Environments, London Development Trust, Connected Kerb and YorSpace Community Land Trust.