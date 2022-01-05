Clarion reveals shortlist for William Sutton Prize

Twelve projects from architect and designers have been shortlisted by Clarion Housing Group for its annual William Sutton Prize.
The prize, which is in its fourth year, is split into two categories and aims to promote innovative ideas that can help tackle issues in society.
In the William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and Placemaking category, six projects have been shortlisted. The ideas cover areas such as community-led development, zero carbon homebuilding and tackling public electric vehicle inequality, Clarion said.
The shortlist consists of ideas by Mole Architects, Greenspace Architects, Optimised Environments, London Development Trust, Connected Kerb and YorSpace Community Land Trust.
For the William Sutton Prize for Social Innovation, which this year has a theme of ‘a home for all’, the shortlisted organisations are: Hill Patru Architects, Agile Property & Homes, Pride of Place Living, University of Birmingham, Grand Union CIO and Depaul UK.
The ideas cover areas such as intergenerational living, homelessness and supported housing.
The winning entries in both categories will receive a £20,000 prize at an event on 9 March. The funding is provided by Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion.
The winning concept for The William Sutton Prize for Sustainability and Placemaking will also be trialled on one of Clarion’s major upcoming development sites, the landlord said.
The William Sutton Prize was developed by Clarion to mark the legacy of founder William Sutton, a 19th century businessman and philanthropist.
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