Clarion reveals winners of sixth William Sutton Prize

Completing the list was a retrofit automation tool by Bioregional, which aims to simplify the retrofitting planning process.

Three winners were selected for the sustainability prize. These projects included AdaptiveHeat by Eyesea Green Limited, which uses alternative methods for improving the energy efficiency of heritage and hard-to-retrofit homes, and ReHarvest Board by AgriCycle Innovation Ltd, which converts agricultural waste into lightweight insulation panels.

Named after the founder of Clarion Housing Group, the William Sutton Prize awards innovation in the built environment sector.

Lewis Knight, director at Bioregional, said: “At the heart of Bioregional’s work is the urgent mission to enable sustainable living.

“We’ve seen first-hand how housing associations and asset owners struggle with the complexity and delays of planning large-scale retrofits.

“Our tool is designed to cut through these barriers, unlocking a clear and confident path to impactful implementation, and we hope that winning the William Sutton Prize will help accelerate our progress.”

Additionally, two projects were chosen for the connected communities prize. These were an AI-powered digital ‘super-neighbour’ to bring communities together, designed by Neighbourly Lab, and Neya, a programme providing pathways into the environmental and STEM sectors for under-represented young social housing residents.

Rob Chapman, chief executive of Neya, said: “The communities we serve are asking for something quieter, kinder and more constructive than today’s social media platforms.

“They want a way to belong, to contribute and to feel connected. Our hope is that this prize will give us the support and visibility we need to grow Neya responsibly, reach more people, and ensure that our technology is rooted in community need.”