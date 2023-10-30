Clarion sees half-year surplus drop 29%

Clarion posted a £106.9m surplus on an operating basis in the six months to 30 September, compared with £150.3m the year before.

The 125,000-home association said that £35m of this fall was due to a lower surplus on disposals of housing stock.

“This reflects a more cautious approach to disposals in the current economic climate and the large stock disposal that occurred in the first six months of the prior year,” the landlord said in a filing late on Friday.

Clarion has been in the midst of a property rationalisation programme, having sold 1,162 homes to other registered providers in its last full year.