Clarion sees half-year surplus drop 29%

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The UK’s biggest housing association has revealed that its half-year operating surplus fell over a quarter following a “more cautious” approach to stock disposals amid the current economic conditions.
Clarion posted a £106.9m surplus on an operating basis in the six months to 30 September, compared with £150.3m the year before.
The 125,000-home association said that £35m of this fall was due to a lower surplus on disposals of housing stock.
“This reflects a more cautious approach to disposals in the current economic climate and the large stock disposal that occurred in the first six months of the prior year,” the landlord said in a filing late on Friday.
Clarion has been in the midst of a property rationalisation programme, having sold 1,162 homes to other registered providers in its last full year.
In its latest half-year, the G15 giant also flagged a lower surplus from the sale of homes and higher operating costs. An overall surplus figure was not disclosed.
The fall in operating surplus came despite Clarion’s turnover increasing by £5.3m to £485.8m, based on unaudited figures.
However, its half-year income from market sales and shared ownership homes slid 29% to £67.2m. The margin on sales was 8.2%, compared with 12.4% last year.
On development, Clarion reported a 23% drop in completions, with 606 homes being handed over in the first half of its financial year.
The landlord spent £246.9m on its new homes programme, mirroring the spend of £247m in last year’s first-half. Clarion said this reflected the “continued cautious approach adopted in light of challenging market conditions”.
The association said its pipeline remains “in excess” of 20,000 homes.
On its current stock, Clarion revealed that spending on improvements rose to £66.1m in the six months, up from £53m the year before.
The association, along with a number of its sector peers, has been in the spotlight over the condition of some of its homes. Four maladministration findings last year led housing secretary Michael Gove to say that Clarion had “failed its tenants and refused to treat people with respect”.
Clarion’s rent arrears figure stayed high at 8.1%. It said this was due to the “continued legacy impact” of last year’s major cyberattack when some of its direct debits could not be collected. The latest arrears figure is down from 8.4% reported after the landlord’s first quarter.
At the half-year, Clarion’s committed and fully secured loan facilities stood at £5.39bn, down from £5.41m at the end of its last financial year.
Liquidity was £0.86bn, compared with £1.02bn at the end of March, the association reported.
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