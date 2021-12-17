Clarion sees surplus rise in half-year results

The 125,000-home housing association posted a revenue of £511.9m in its six-month trading update to 30 September 2021 – up £80.2m from £431.7m in the equivalent period last year.

Operating surplus rose by 17.7% from £139.4m to £164.1m and net surplus rose from £70.7m to £100m over the same period.

The landlord stated it also invested £53m in its existing homes, an 83% rise on the same period in 2020.

In its statement of comprehensive income, Clarion said: “At £164m, operating surplus is £25m higher than the first six months of the prior year, primarily driven by an £11m increase in rental income, an £8m higher surplus from development sales and a £33m increase in surpluses generated from existing property disposals.

“This has been partially offset by a £30m increase in operating costs, resulting in an operating margin of 32%.”