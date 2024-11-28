Clarion selling homes only to landlords graded G1/V2

Clarion is selling homes only to social landlords with a minimum of G1 and V2 regulatory ratings, a senior executive has said #UKhousing

Mr Lane said that there was significant appetite for stock because “a lot of other housing associations aren’t building”.

Grades for governance (G) and viability (V) are awarded to social landlords by the Regulator of Social Housing. A landlord with a G1, G2, V1 or V2 rating is deemed compliant under regulatory standards.

Speaking at a panel discussion on ethical approaches to stock disposal and transfers, Mr Lane said: “We only sell to other registered providers. We only sell to registered providers with a G1/V2 at least.”

Rob Lane, chief property officer at the 125,000-home group, told the HOMES UK conference yesterday (27 November) that there was significant appetite for tenanted portfolios from smaller housing associations that have paused building new homes.

“They have the balance sheet capacity, but they’re not building,” he said. “And therefore smaller local organisations do want to [benefit from] economies of scale.”

Clarion, which is the UK’s biggest housing association and was formed in 2016 through the merger of Affinity Sutton and Circle Housing Group, has around half of its stock in London.

Its predecessor organisations took on “a lot of Section 106” and ex-council homes, Mr Lane said.

He said that as part of its ‘Clarion 2040’ strategy, the group needed to rationalise stock around areas where it is most concentrated.

Mr Lane said Clarion has disposed of between 5,000 and 6,000 homes over the past eight years. This was “largely via stock transfer to local providers in those areas, allowing us to concentrate our portfolio”, he said.

Less than 0.1% of its disposals were void properties, ie homes without a tenant, and these void properties would be offered to a local authority first, he added.

Mr Lane was responding to a comment by fellow panellist Gemma De Brito, assistant director of homes and well-being at Nottingham Community Housing Association, who said her organisation mostly disposed of void properties rather than tenanted homes.

Ms De Brito said: “I find the tenanted transfers much more difficult, which is an interesting contrast to what Rob was saying.

“To comply with the consumer standards, you have to do meaningful consultation [with residents]… and any that feel that they’re moving away from a registered provider, in my experience, will strongly object, and say ‘you’re taking away my rights’.”