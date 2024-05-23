Clarion sets 20% biodiversity uplift target for new developments

The UK’s largest social landlord is aiming to achieve a minimum of 20% biodiversity net gain on new sites. This is double the legal requirement of 10% under regulations that came into force earlier this year.

On sites without existing greenery, Clarion will aim to achieve two biodiversity units per hectare. The association explained that this metric is needed because on sites with a baseline biodiversity of near zero, any small action could result in a high percentage change.

For projects delivered through Section 106 agreements, Clarion said it would meet the statutory target of 10% biodiversity uplift, moving to a minimum 20% target by 2030.