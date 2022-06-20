Clarion signs deal to develop 333-home scheme

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The country’s biggest housing association has signed a deal with a private developer to jointly deliver a 333-home mixed-tenure scheme in west London.
The joint venture by Latimer, 125,000-home Clarion’s development arm, and Fairview New Homes is set to be located on the 3.5-acre Montgomery’s Wharf site in Brentford, subject to planning approval by Hounslow Council later this summer.
The scheme will feature a collection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, alongside new commercial and public space. Fairview has proposed 57 London Affordable Rent (LAR) and 40 shared ownership homes, while the rest would be market rate.
The homes will have photovoltaic solar panels and air source heat pumps.
Fairview purchased the site from Heidelberg Graphic Equipment in September last year. The wharf is currently home to vacant office space and warehouses.
Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said that the social landlord is “passionate about making our homes and communities fit for the future”.
“Building sustainable homes in this part of west London will not only make a positive impact to the environment but also help new residents reduce their energy bills,” he said.
Jon Spring, main board land director at Fairview, said: “We are thrilled to have entered into a joint venture with Clarion to deliver this exciting riverside development.
“The intention is to build on this first JV with the aim of delivering many more mixed-tenure homes together over the coming years.”
Subject to planning, demolition of existing buildings is expected to begin later this year.
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