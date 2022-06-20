Clarion signs deal to develop 333-home scheme

Clarion has signed a deal with a private developer to jointly deliver a 333-home mixed-tenure scheme in west London #UKhousing

The scheme will feature a collection of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, alongside new commercial and public space. Fairview has proposed 57 London Affordable Rent (LAR) and 40 shared ownership homes, while the rest would be market rate.

The joint venture by Latimer, 125,000-home Clarion’s development arm, and Fairview New Homes is set to be located on the 3.5-acre Montgomery’s Wharf site in Brentford, subject to planning approval by Hounslow Council later this summer.

The homes will have photovoltaic solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Fairview purchased the site from Heidelberg Graphic Equipment in September last year. The wharf is currently home to vacant office space and warehouses.

Richard Cook, group development director at Clarion, said that the social landlord is “passionate about making our homes and communities fit for the future”.

“Building sustainable homes in this part of west London will not only make a positive impact to the environment but also help new residents reduce their energy bills,” he said.