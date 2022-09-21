Clarion spends £20m on fixing issues at two problematic estates

The 125,000-home landlord said that it booked the “exceptional” costs partly as a result of having to decant residents from Clare House in Bow and the Eastfields Estate in Mitcham.

At Clare House, the UK’s largest housing association spent £7.1m on leaseholder buybacks after permanently moving residents out of the 22-storey former council block, the annual report said.

The buybacks have involved the group offering to purchase properties from affected residents after it was found that the building could not be kept safe without major work or demolition.

A total of 120 households were told a year ago that they had to move out of the block. In an update on the situation, the annual report said: “We are exploring options for the future of the building and working closely with households to provide permanent new homes.”