Clarion tenant brought to hospital after ceiling plaster falls on her

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A Clarion tenant was treated in hospital after plaster from her kitchen fell on her, just days after she raised concerns about the state of the ceiling.
Tracy Cordery was admitted to A&E on Sunday night after the incident at her house in Morden, south London, left her in a neck brace (pictured below).
She moved into the property on 29 December because of problems with her previous council flat.
After moving in, Ms Cordery made calls to Clarion to make it aware of water damage and cracks on the kitchen ceiling and throughout the house.
During the second call on 7 January, Clarion took the decision that it was not an emergency and arranged for someone to be sent to fix the ceiling 12 days later.
However, just two days after the call, plaster from the area in question fell on Ms Cordery while she was making dinner.
Photos posted of her flat show debris all over the kitchen (pictured above), while another showed the tenant in hospital in a neck brace after being injured during the incident.
Ms Cordery said: “It’s just lucky it wasn’t one of my kids or my niece.”
Clarion sent someone to repair the ceiling on 11 January after assessing it the day before and deeming it structurally sound.
A spokesperson for Clarion Housing Group said: “We take the reports of an injury and damage to a Clarion home extremely seriously.
“One of our operatives visited the home at the first possible opportunity on Monday to assess the situation and check on the welfare of the resident.
“A small amount of the 2/3 millimetre skim plaster has come away.”
The spokesperson added that the 125,000-home association is “still establishing all the facts of the case”.
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