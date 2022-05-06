Clarion warns of impact on residents as inflation to hit 40-year high

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The UK’s largest housing association has urged the government to do more to support people living in social housing amid warnings that a recession is looming.
Clarion has issued a plea following an announcement from the Bank of England yesterday that inflation was likely to hit a 40-year high of 10.2% by the end of of this year, largely due to rising energy bills. In an attempt to curb inflation, the bank raised interest rates to 1%, the highest level since February 2009.
Reacting to the announcement, Clare Miller, chief executive of 125,000-home Clarion, said: “Rising inflation was already having a disproportionate impact on many of our social housing residents, with one in four telling us they struggle to heat their homes as they would like.”
She added: “It’s clear our residents, some of the lowest-income households in the country, need extra support with their cost of living more than ever.”
Thinktank The Resolution Foundation has forecasted that households will take an average £1,200 hit to take-home pay.
Ms Miller is calling on the government to reintroduce the £20 uplift to Universal Credit. The uplift was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not been in place since October last year.
The Clarion boss said that similar action is needed now as the uplift had been “a powerful and positive mechanism to support the most vulnerable”.
She added: “We urge [the government] to consider a further uplift to hand our residents another lifeline and help stave off this latest economic challenge.”
Clarion has previously called for the uplift to be permanent and others across the social housing sector have urged for it to be reinstated.
Meanwhile, Clarion also raised concerns about the impact the rise in interest rates will have on those with shared ownership mortgages. Around 202,000 households live in shared ownership homes in England.
Inside Housing reported in March on shared ownership residents who are facing soaring monthly bills due to inflation-linked rent rises and increasing service charges.
Ms Miller added: “The rise in interest rates announced today adds yet another layer of challenge and uncertainty to the lives of our residents across the country.”
Yesterday Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s governor, said he recognised the hardship that rising inflation will cause for many people in the UK, particularly those on the lowest incomes “who are hit hardest by increases in the prices of basic necessities like food and energy”.
In March, chancellor Rishi Sunak used his Spring Statement to announce an extra £500m for councils to help vulnerable households.
But Labour yesterday called for the government to launch a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to fund measures to help struggling families.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories