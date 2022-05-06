Clarion warns of impact on residents as inflation to hit 40-year high

Clarion has urged the government to consider introducing another uplift to Universal Credit amid rising inflation #UKhousing

Reacting to the announcement, Clare Miller, chief executive of 125,000-home Clarion, said: “Rising inflation was already having a disproportionate impact on many of our social housing residents, with one in four telling us they struggle to heat their homes as they would like.”

Clarion has issued a plea following an announcement from the Bank of England yesterday that inflation was likely to hit a 40-year high of 10.2% by the end of of this year, largely due to rising energy bills. In an attempt to curb inflation, the bank raised interest rates to 1%, the highest level since February 2009.

She added: “It’s clear our residents, some of the lowest-income households in the country, need extra support with their cost of living more than ever.”

Thinktank The Resolution Foundation has forecasted that households will take an average £1,200 hit to take-home pay.

Ms Miller is calling on the government to reintroduce the £20 uplift to Universal Credit. The uplift was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has not been in place since October last year.

The Clarion boss said that similar action is needed now as the uplift had been “a powerful and positive mechanism to support the most vulnerable”.

She added: “We urge [the government] to consider a further uplift to hand our residents another lifeline and help stave off this latest economic challenge.”

Clarion has previously called for the uplift to be permanent and others across the social housing sector have urged for it to be reinstated.