Clarion’s development arm appoints contractor for £100m scheme

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The development arm of large housing association Clarion has appointed a contractor for a £100m scheme.
Latimer has chosen construction firm Graham to deliver the first three buildings on the Dyecoats development in Leeds, a regeneration project on a 13-acre brownfield site along the River Aire.
The first phase includes 434 mixed-tenure homes, with over 50% designated as affordable housing.
The development will have 100 homes for social rent rent, 138 for shared ownership, and 196 for private sale. The wider scheme is expected to deliver up to 1,799 homes.
Clarion said the milestone reflects its “ongoing commitment to expanding affordable, sustainable housing across the West Yorkshire region”.
The appointment follows Latimer’s approval of its Building Safety Regulator (BSR) stage two sign-off.
In a financial update in January, Clarion reported a 54% increase in completions in the first nine months of 2024-25.
Investment in its existing homes fell by 28%, in part due to delays over securing approvals from the BSR.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “Successfully securing Building Safety Regulator approval, combined with the appointment of Graham are significant milestones for Latimer as we continue to build momentum across our affordable housing programme in the North of England.
“Our flagship Dyecoats development in Leeds highlights our continued commitment to delivering sustainable communities and contributing to tackling the national housing crisis.”
Jonathan Hall, managing director at Graham, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Latimer on the landmark Dyecoats scheme, reflecting our shared commitment to creating homes and neighbourhoods that prioritise sustainability and community.”
He added that the project will “play a pivotal role in regenerating the area, and we look forward to bringing Latimer’s vision to life”.
In the middle of last year, Clarion partnered with London Square to deliver 212 new homes in Richmond.
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