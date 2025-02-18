Clarion’s development arm appoints contractor for £100m scheme

The development arm of large housing association Clarion has appointed a contractor for a £100m scheme #UKhousing

The first phase includes 434 mixed-tenure homes, with over 50% designated as affordable housing.

Latimer has chosen construction firm Graham to deliver the first three buildings on the Dyecoats development in Leeds, a regeneration project on a 13-acre brownfield site along the River Aire.

The development will have 100 homes for social rent rent, 138 for shared ownership, and 196 for private sale. The wider scheme is expected to deliver up to 1,799 homes.

Clarion said the milestone reflects its “ongoing commitment to expanding affordable, sustainable housing across the West Yorkshire region”.

The appointment follows Latimer’s approval of its Building Safety Regulator (BSR) stage two sign-off.

In a financial update in January, Clarion reported a 54% increase in completions in the first nine months of 2024-25.

Investment in its existing homes fell by 28%, in part due to delays over securing approvals from the BSR.