Clarion’s development arm submits plan for 7,750 homes

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The development arm of Clarion Housing Group has submitted plans for a new development of 7,750 homes, with 30% aimed for affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership.
Latimer believes its Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community (TCBGC) masterplan proposal demonstrates “long-term public benefit, infrastructure provision and place stewardship”.
The scheme includes up to four primary schools, one secondary school, mobility hubs, health hubs and a civic common, including cultural venues and a modern guildhall.
The hybrid submission comprises both an outline and detailed application for its initial stages, including more than 800 homes. Clarion will manage the affordable housing when completed.
Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion, said: “This submission marks a major step forward in delivering a flagship new garden community for Tendring and Colchester, and a landmark moment for Clarion.
“Housing associations stepping into the role of master developer is nationally significant, as it demonstrates how organisations with a social purpose can create large-scale well-designed communities, expertly meet local housing need and create lasting social and environmental value.
“We would like to acknowledge and thank our project partners who have helped us get to this important milestone, including our local authority partners, Homes England, MHCLG [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] and our design team.
"In this context, and as the government grapples with how to deliver new towns that are fully integrated and deliverable, we hope that it will provide a valuable model of what is possible.”
The masterplan is the result of collaboration between Tendring District Council, Colchester City Council, Essex County Council and an engagement programme that involved young people in shaping the design and vision for the site.
The scheme includes nature-based solutions for water drainage and flood mitigation, along with plans for net zero homes.
The development is also expected to create thousands of jobs, help improve connectivity and drive economic growth in the region.
Russ Edwards, TCBGC project director at Latimer, said: “The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community masterplan reflects years of dedicated, collaborative working with councils, communities and a dynamic, multidisciplinary design team. Collectively, we are very excited for the next steps in taking the proposal forward.”
Joanna Sutherland, director at architecture firm Haworth Tompkins, said: “We are pleased to have worked in close collaboration with Latimer and the wider consultant team in bringing forward the planning submission for Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community.
“The masterplan reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable neighbourhoods shaped through partnership, meaningful engagement and long-term stewardship.”
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