Clarion’s development arm submits plan for 7,750 homes

The development arm of Clarion has submitted plans for a new development of 7,750 homes, with 30% aimed for affordable rent, social rent and shared ownership #UKhousing

The hybrid submission comprises both an outline and detailed application for its initial stages, including more than 800 homes. Clarion will manage the affordable housing when completed.

The scheme includes up to four primary schools, one secondary school, mobility hubs, health hubs and a civic common, including cultural venues and a modern guildhall.

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion, said: “This submission marks a major step forward in delivering a flagship new garden community for Tendring and Colchester, and a landmark moment for Clarion.

“Housing associations stepping into the role of master developer is nationally significant, as it demonstrates how organisations with a social purpose can create large-scale well-designed communities, expertly meet local housing need and create lasting social and environmental value.

“We would like to acknowledge and thank our project partners who have helped us get to this important milestone, including our local authority partners, Homes England, MHCLG [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] and our design team.

"In this context, and as the government grapples with how to deliver new towns that are fully integrated and deliverable, we hope that it will provide a valuable model of what is possible.”