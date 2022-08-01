Clarion’s financial reporting impacted by cyberattack

The UK’s largest housing association was hit by a serious cyber incident on 18 June, which targeted its IT infrastructure. It led to the 125,000-home group taking part of its IT network offline to reduce the impact, while its services are still facing disruption.

In a market update today, disclosing its first-quarter results, Clarion said the status of some of its systems mean that it cannot “reliably report” data for June. As a result, much of the figures cover only April and May.

In the two months, the G15 landlord’s operating surplus was flat year-on-year at £47.5m. Turnover in April and May was up 3% to £169.2m.