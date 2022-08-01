Clarion’s financial reporting impacted by cyberattack

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Clarion’s reporting for the first quarter of its financial year has been affected by the major cyberattack it suffered six weeks ago.
The UK’s largest housing association was hit by a serious cyber incident on 18 June, which targeted its IT infrastructure. It led to the 125,000-home group taking part of its IT network offline to reduce the impact, while its services are still facing disruption.
In a market update today, disclosing its first-quarter results, Clarion said the status of some of its systems mean that it cannot “reliably report” data for June. As a result, much of the figures cover only April and May.
In the two months, the G15 landlord’s operating surplus was flat year-on-year at £47.5m. Turnover in April and May was up 3% to £169.2m.
Investment in its current stock in the two months fell to £13.5m, compared to £16.8m in the same period last year, the group reported.
Clarion has been in the spotlight of late over a number of high-profile incidents involving housing conditions and its handling of tenants’ complaints. The most prominent case has been at its Eastfields Estate in south London, where squalid conditions were found.
Former housing secretary Michael Gove wrote to Clarion’s chief executive Clare Miller in May, saying he was “deeply disappointed” after the Housing Ombudsman served two severe maladministration findings against the group in the space of around two weeks.
Despite this, the landlord said in today’s update that it “continues to surpass its customer satisfaction targets”. Repairs satisfaction was 90.6% for April and May, beating a target of 85%, the group reported. And overall customer satisfaction for the same period was 84.5%, against a target of 80%, Clarion said.
Completions showed a positive trend. In the full three months to the end of June, the number of homes Clarion handed over rose more than a quarter to 474, compared to 369 in last year’s first quarter.
The rise in completions continued the momentum Clarion saw in its last full year. In unaudited annual results published in April, the landlord revealed that it handed over 2,276 homes – up 7% on the previous year.
Rent arrears in the two months were 6%, but the landlord said this remained within its “COVID-adjusted tolerance”.
Drawn debt has reduced slightly to £4.39bn as of 30 June, compared to £4.45bn at the end of March, the group reported. An operating margin figure was not disclosed.
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