Clarion’s IT systems still experiencing issues after cyberattack

In statement to Inside Housing, a Clarion spokesperson said the landlord is still experiencing problems and that it envisaged it would take some time to bring its systems back online fully, adding that it needs to do this safely and securely.

Clarion first noticed disruptions to some of its systems just over two weeks ago, with the attack then hitting a number of its services, as well as its phone lines.

At the time, the association advised residents not to contact by phone unless an emergency repair was needed and to assume that any email sent to the landlord from Friday 17 June had not been received.