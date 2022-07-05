Clarion’s IT systems still experiencing issues after cyberattack

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The IT systems of the country’s largest housing association are still experiencing a number of issues following a cyberattack last month.
In statement to Inside Housing, a Clarion spokesperson said the landlord is still experiencing problems and that it envisaged it would take some time to bring its systems back online fully, adding that it needs to do this safely and securely.
Clarion first noticed disruptions to some of its systems just over two weeks ago, with the attack then hitting a number of its services, as well as its phone lines.
At the time, the association advised residents not to contact by phone unless an emergency repair was needed and to assume that any email sent to the landlord from Friday 17 June had not been received.
In the updated statement, Clarion said that despite the issues, its emergency repairs and planned investment programme are continuing and that residents are still able to book emergency repairs appointments.
The landlord also said it would be increasing its presence on estates with more visible staff members so that residents could speak to people in person.
The number of staff on its LiveChat function has also been increased, and it would be making extra calls to its vulnerable residents to ensure they are aware of the incident.
Rent and service charge payment systems were not been affected by the cyberattack.
This is the latest cyberattack on a social housing landlord. Most recently, Gloucester City Council was the victim of an attack by hackers thought to be based in Russia.
Hackney Council and 32,00-home Flagship Homes have also been hit by attacks in recent years.
Inside Housing reported last year that Hackney Council’s housing services were then still affected by an attack that took place in 2020.
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