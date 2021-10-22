Clarion’s surplus grows to 32% in latest results

The 125,000-home landlord’s quarterly report showed that surplus stood £165m in the latest trading period up from £139m. Turnover for the six months stood at £512m, up by £80m from £432m in the previous year.

The association’s fixed housing assets stood at £7.96bn, up from £7.78bn since 31 March.

Drawn debt stood at £4.41bn, up from £4.32bn.

According to Clarion, rent arrears has decreased slightly from 6% the previous quarter to 5.9%.

The landlord completed 892 new homes during the first half of the year, up from 860 during quarter two of 2020.